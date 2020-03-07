Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting with sore back

Sanchez has a sore back but is expected to return to game action Monday, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

He played Thursday and Friday and wasn't scheduled to catch Saturday, but it's still noteworthy that he is dealing with some soreness. This doesn't sound like a reason to downgrade him in fantasy drafts, but if he is unable to get back into game action next week, that could change.

