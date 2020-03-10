Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Skips batting practice

Sanchez (back) didn't take part in on-field batting practice as planned Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have scheduled Sanchez to hit each of the previous three days, only for those plans to be tabled. Sanchez's lower back is evidently still presenting some discomfort, but at this stage, the Yankees are viewing his injury as a day-to-day concern. He's still expected to catch side sessions the next two days while the Yankees are traveling, so if Sanchez fares well in those workouts, he could be cleared to re-enter the Grapefruit League lineup at some point over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories