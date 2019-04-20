Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slated for activation Wednesday
The Yankees are expected to reinstate Sanchez (calf) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Angels, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Sanchez should have a one-game rehab assignment Monday at an undetermined affiliate before flying out to California on Tuesday to join the big club. Assuming that Sanchez receives positive feedback from team doctors when he has his strained left calf reevaluated, he should step back in as the team's everyday catcher. Expect the Yankees to send Kyle Higashioka back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear a spot on the active roster for Sanchez.
