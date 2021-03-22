Sanchez will be behind the plate to catch Gerrit Cole on Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole was exclusively paired with backup catcher Kyle Higashioka during the latter part of the 2020 season, but the Yankees will give Sanchez another chance to receive for the team's ace April 1. The decision to sit the slugger during Cole's pitching days last season wasn't entirely for defensive reasons -- Sanchez struggled so much offensively that the team shied away from him in the playoffs as well. Sanchez is faring somewhat better at the plate this spring, slashing .194/.265/.484 in comparison to last season's .147/.253/.365 line.