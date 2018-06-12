Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slated to sit Wednesday as well

Sanchez, who is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, will remain on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez, who is hitting just .075/.197/.094 across his last 15 games, is apparently still receiving treatment for his balky calf, so the Yankees will give him another day off to allow him to reset. Look for Austin Romine to pick up another start behind the dish Wednesday, while Sanchez should be back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays after a three-day absence.