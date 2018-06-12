Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slated to sit Wednesday as well
Sanchez, who is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, will remain on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Sanchez, who is hitting just .075/.197/.094 across his last 15 games, is apparently still receiving treatment for his balky calf, so the Yankees will give him another day off to allow him to reset. Look for Austin Romine to pick up another start behind the dish Wednesday, while Sanchez should be back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays after a three-day absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Resting for first game of doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Plates two in win•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Singles, walks in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart