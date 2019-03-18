Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slow start to spring

Sanchez went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Sunday in the Yankees' 7-3 win over the Phillies in Grapefruit League play.

After a disastrous 2018 campaign, Sanchez hasn't had the big spring some might have hoped to have seen before tabbing him for an early round selection in fantasy drafts. Over nine exhibition contests, Sanchez has gone 5-for-26 with eight strikeouts, but the backstop remains optimistic he'll break out of his rut at the plate. "Offensively I haven't gotten the results I want, but you also have to have patience," Sanchez told George A. King III and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post after the game.