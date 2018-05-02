Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Slugs three-run homer Tuesday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
Sanchez came up in the ninth with two runners on and no score, and launched a home run to center off Astros closer Ken Giles. Sanchez now has eight homers and 27 RBI, both of which lead all MLB catchers. His .214 batting average and .277 on-base percentage are quite low, but he is providing plenty of run production.
