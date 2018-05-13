Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smacks 10th homer

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored Saturday against Oakland.

The home run was a solo shot in the second inning off of Andrew Triggs. Sanchez still has a low batting average this season, but his .209/.304/.504 overall line is perfectly respectable, especially for a catcher.

