Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smacks two-run homer

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

The first-inning shot off Drew Pomeranz was Sanchez's fifth against left-handed pitching this season and 19th in total. After a slow start to the second half, Sanchez seems to be heating up again with three home runs in his last eight games.

