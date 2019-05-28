Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smashes 16th homer

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Padres on Monday.

This was a typical performance for Sanchez, who is batting .265 but owns a .647 slugging percentage this season. He has 36 hits this year -- 19 of them have gone for extra bases, including 16 home runs. He also has 32 RBI and 22 runs in 136 at-bats.