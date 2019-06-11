Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smashes 20th homer

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer as the Yankees beat the Mets 12-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Sanchez completed the scoring with his two-run shot to left field in the eighth inning off Tim Peterson. He also drove in the Yankees' second run with an RBI single in the third. The 26-year-old has now blasted eight homers in his last 17 games and has raised his slash line to .264/.335/635 for the year with 40 RBI in 178 at-bats.