Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smashes two homers

Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 6-3 victory against the Twins on Friday.

The 26-year-old absolutely clubbed two bombs, but unfortunately, nobody was on base either time. That's been common for Sanchez this season, as he has 10 homers but only 20 RBI. Sanchez also barely walks, but thanks to 12 extra-base hits in only 68 at-bats, he still has a 1.069 OPS (.735 slugging percentage). Sanchez is also hitting .265 with 12 runs.