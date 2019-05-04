Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Smashes two homers
Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 6-3 victory against the Twins on Friday.
The 26-year-old absolutely clubbed two bombs, but unfortunately, nobody was on base either time. That's been common for Sanchez this season, as he has 10 homers but only 20 RBI. Sanchez also barely walks, but thanks to 12 extra-base hits in only 68 at-bats, he still has a 1.069 OPS (.735 slugging percentage). Sanchez is also hitting .265 with 12 runs.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Clubs grand slam•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets breather Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Dons golden sombrero in return•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting cleanup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns from injured list•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Completes rehab game without issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...