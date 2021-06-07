Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Sanchez's two-run, one-out double to deep left in the bottom of the first inning helped stake the Yankees to an early 2-1 lead, but New York ultimately couldn't avoid a series sweep. For the 14th game in a row, the Yankees were limited to five runs or fewer, but Sanchez hasn't been at major fault for the offense's recent struggles. During that 14-game stretch, Sanchez is slashing .278/.381/.444 with four extra-base hits.