Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Sanchez kicked off a New York comeback in the sixth inning with a 416-foot solo shot to left field. The homer was his 11th of the season and fifth in his past nine games. Over that span, the backstop is slashing .313/.353/.813 with eight runs and eight RBI.