Sanchez was checked on by trainers after taking a foul tip off his right wrist in the fifth inning against the Rays on Monday, but he was able to stay in the game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez's first throw to the mound following the incident went out to second base, but the backstop indicated that he was fine and was able to finish out the game, going 0-for-4 in the loss. There doesn't appear to be much risk of Sanchez missing time due to this particular injury.