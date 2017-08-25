Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Suspended four games
Sanchez has been suspended four games for his role in Thursday's brawl with the Tigers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Major League Baseball will punish Sanchez with both a suspension and a fine for throwing punches. While the video speaks for itself, Sanchez will appeal the suspension regardless in hopes of having it reduced. He's listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Seattle, catching and batting third against lefty Ariel Miranda.
