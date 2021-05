Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Nationals.

Sanchez has lost his grip on the primary catching job recently, but he flashed his power with his third home run of the season in the second inning Friday. The 28-year-old has started in just four of the last 10 games and will need to perform on a more consistent basis if he hopes to carve out more playing time.