Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes batting practice

Sanchez (back) is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez's activity has been limited since he experienced lower-back tightness coming out of his last Grapefruit League appearance Friday, but the Yankees were seemingly just exercising precaution in withholding him from action over the weekend. His ability to take swings Monday leaves the door open for Sanchez to return to the spring lineup Tuesday versus Toronto, but the Yankees will presumably first wait and see how he feels in the hours leading up to that game before rendering a decision on his availability.