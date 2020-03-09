Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes batting practice
Sanchez (back) is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
Sanchez's activity has been limited since he experienced lower-back tightness coming out of his last Grapefruit League appearance Friday, but the Yankees were seemingly just exercising precaution in withholding him from action over the weekend. His ability to take swings Monday leaves the door open for Sanchez to return to the spring lineup Tuesday versus Toronto, but the Yankees will presumably first wait and see how he feels in the hours leading up to that game before rendering a decision on his availability.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May return Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting with sore back•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Trying out new catching stance•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches one-year deal•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts first homer of postseason•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...