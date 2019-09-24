Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes BP

Sanchez (groin) took batting practice Monday, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez also caught a BP session from Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday. The backstop has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with a groin injury but is hoping to play at some point during the Yankees' final series of the season, which begins Friday in Texas.

