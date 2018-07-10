Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes on-field batting practice
Sanchez (groin) took batting practice on the field prior to Tuesday's game, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez continues to ramp up without any issues and is now likely one step away -- running the bases -- from being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. Hoch suggests Sanchez could begin playing in rehab games by this weekend. If he does receive clearance to join an affiliate by the end of the week, Sanchez would stand a good chance to be ready once play resumes July 20 or shortly thereafter.
