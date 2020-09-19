site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez blasted a clutch home run late in Friday's contest, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Kyle Higashioka will take over behind the plate.
