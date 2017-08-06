Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez had served as the Yankees' designated hitter in two of the last three games, but manager Joe Girardi had previously mentioned that he was planning on having the All-Star resume duties behind the plate in the series finale. Instead, Sanchez will be held out for just the second time in the Yankees' last 12 games, though the team hasn't indicated that his unexpected absence is due to any sort of injury. Austin Romine will handle the catching duties Sunday.
