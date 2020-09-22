site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Tuesday
Sanchez isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-7 with one strikeout over the past two games. Kyle Higashioka will start at catcher Tuesday.
