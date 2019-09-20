Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Targeting postseason return

Manager Aaron Boone is hoping that Sanchez (groin) will be ready for the start of postseason play Oct. 4, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Boone's comments seem to indicate the Yankees aren't concerned about getting Sanchez back before the end of the regular season -- little surprise given that they clinched a postseason berth Thursday night -- and are instead focusing on getting him back to 100 percent, or at least close to it, for the playoffs. Sanchez still has some steps to go in his recovery, however.