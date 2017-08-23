Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Uncorks two more homers

Sanchez went 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 13-4 rout of the Tigers on Tuesday.

The first blast was particularly noteworthy -- a 490-foot missile to left that got the Yankees' scoring started right from the opening frame. It's unsurprising that Sanchez hasn't been able to maintain last season's unreal homer pace (20 in 53 games), but with 25 long balls in 91 contests this year, he's clearly established himself as the game's top power threat at catcher.