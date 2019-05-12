Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Undergoes concussion tests

Sanchez underwent concussion tests after Saturday's loss to the Rays but indicated he feels fine, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Sanchez caught a backswing to the head at some point during the contest but still caught all eight innings defensively. The team will see how the 26-year-old feels Sunday morning and update his status from there.

