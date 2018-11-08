Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Undergoes successful surgery

Sanchez underwent successful left shoulder surgery Thursday.

The surgery was performed by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and went as expected. Seeing as the procedure typically carries a three-month recovery timeline, Sanchez should be fully healed by the time spring training rolls around. The backstop will look to bounce-back in 2019 after he struggled to a .186/.291/.406 line across 89 games during an injury-plagued 2018 campaign.

