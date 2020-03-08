Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Unlikely to play Monday

Sanchez (back) isn't included on the Yankees' travel roster for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies and appears unlikely to play in that contest, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez indicated that his lower back was sore Saturday after catching the previous two days, but at this stage, the Yankees don't seem overly concerned about the injury. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Sanchez doesn't plan to take part in his scheduled batting practice session Sunday, but he isn't scheduled to undergo an MRI and thinks he could play Monday if necessary. Sanchez looks like he'll be good to go by the time Opening Day arrives March 26, but any setbacks in his recovery along the way could put his status in more jeopardy.