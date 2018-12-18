Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Will remain primary catcher in 2019

General manager Brian Cashman relayed last week that Sanchez has finished the "heavy lifting" of his rehab from left shoulder surgery and will serve as the Yankees' primary catcher in 2019, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Sanchez was a major disappointment both offensively and defensively in 2018, slashing just .186/.291/.406 across 374 plate appearances while yielding 18 passed balls, five more than any other backstop. The 26-year-old's lack of defensive polish may force a move to first base or designated hitter down the line, but the Yankees remain hopeful that with improved health, Sanchez can acquit himself well enough to be a passable option behind the dish. For fantasy purposes, Sanchez still projects as an elite fantasy asset at the position if he can avoid the extended absences and terrible luck on balls in play that marred his 2018 campaign.