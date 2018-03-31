Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Won't play Sunday

Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez probably won't play Sunday against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has started the Yankees' first three games behind the dish, so he'll open Sunday's series finale on the bench as Austin Romine picks up the start. While Boone didn't completely rule Sanchez out, it sounds like he wants to give the backstop the entire game off. Look for him to return to the lineup Monday against the Rays.