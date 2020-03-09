Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Won't see game action until Friday
Sanchez (back) is feeling better but won't return to game action until at least Friday, Anthony Rieber of Newsday Sports reports.
Sanchez is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, but manager Aaron Boone said he likely won't return to game action until Friday mainly due to the Yankees' schedule over the next several days. The 27-year-old is also schedule to work on catching duties Monday and appears to be trending to a full workload ahead of his likely return to the starting lineup.
