Sanchez won't start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
With Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the Yankees to begin the series, Kyle Higashioka will serve as his catcher as he's done during much of the regular season. However, Sanchez should be available off the bench and during the remainder of the series.
