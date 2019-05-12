Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Won't start Sunday
Sanchez (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Though he wasn't forced to exit Saturday's contest, Sanchez was apparently struck in the head at one point in the contest when one of the Rays' batters hit him while following through on a swing. Fortunately, Sanchez passed all follow-up concussion tests afterward, implying that his absence Sunday may be for maintenance purposes more than anything else. Unless the Yankees provide word prior to Monday's series opener with the Orioles that Sanchez is dealing with a legitimate head injury, expect him to re-enter the lineup at catcher that day.
