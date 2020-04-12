Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Working on stance during hiatus

Sanchez has been continuing to develop a one-legged catching stance during the MLB hiatus, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Sanchez began working on the new stance during the early stages of camp in an effort to improve his pitch framing. With spring training suspended, players have mostly been left to train on their own. That hasn't stopped Sanchez from continuing to work on the stance, as he revealed in a video recently posted to his Instagram account.