Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Yet to start rehab assignment

Sanchez (groin) hasn't yet begun his rehab assignment despite the initial plan being for him to start Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez hasn't been in the lineup for the Yankees' GCL affiliates on either Thursday or Friday. There haven't yet been reports of a setback, so it's possible that the team has simply elected to give him a few more days to rest, though as recently as Wednesday manager Aaron Boone was saying that his catcher would begin his assignment Thursday. The injury has been a troublesome one for Sanchez, as he returned from it on July 20 only to head back to the disabled list three games later, so the Yankees certainly have reason to be cautious.