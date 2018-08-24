Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Yet to start rehab assignment
Sanchez (groin) hasn't yet begun his rehab assignment despite the initial plan being for him to start Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sanchez hasn't been in the lineup for the Yankees' GCL affiliates on either Thursday or Friday. There haven't yet been reports of a setback, so it's possible that the team has simply elected to give him a few more days to rest, though as recently as Wednesday manager Aaron Boone was saying that his catcher would begin his assignment Thursday. The injury has been a troublesome one for Sanchez, as he returned from it on July 20 only to head back to the disabled list three games later, so the Yankees certainly have reason to be cautious.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits in cage Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Aims for rehab assignment next weekend•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not yet running at full speed•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ramping up activity Monday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to resume running•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...