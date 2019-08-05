Yankees' Gio Urshela: Available off bench
Urshela (leg) is available off the bench if necessary Monday against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Urshela fouled two balls off his leg Sunday against Boston. He avoided structural damage and doesn't appear to be in line for a long absence.
