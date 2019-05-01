Urshela (hand) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Urshela has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after a left hand injury -- which he suffered after getting hit by a pitch in the hand over the weekend -- limited him to pinch-hitting duties Tuesday. The third baseman, who is hitting .345/.409/.500 with one homer through 21 games this season, will face righty Merrill Kelly in his return to the starting nine.