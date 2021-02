Urshela (elbow) is expected to take batting practice in the coming days, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Urshela's elbow is close to full strength after he underwent surgery in December to remove a bone spur. He could appear in the team's first exhibition game Sunday, and he said Wednesday that he expects to take live batting practice soon. Barring any setbacks, the third baseman should be ready for Opening Day.