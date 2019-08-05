Urshela's X-rays came back negative after fouling a ball off his leg twice during Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Urshela managed to remain in the contest immediately after fouling a ball off his own leg on back-to-back pitches, but he was ultimately lifted. Skipper Aaron Boone noted that while Urshela's X-rays came back negative, he's still experiencing soreness, so his status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into Monday's series opener in Baltimore.