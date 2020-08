Urshela went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in an 11-5 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Urshela kicked off the scoring in the contest with a two-run shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was his first since Aug. 3 and fourth overall on the season. Urshela has been struggling of late but still holds a .270/.365/.524 slash line on the campaign.