Urshela went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Game 2 of Sunday's 4-2 doubleheader win over the Mets.

Urshela took New York starter Corey Oswalt deep to left in the second inning to give New York an early 3-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The homer extended Urshela's hitting streak to five games, a stretch that's seen him go 6-for-16 with two home runs.