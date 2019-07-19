Urshela went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI to help the Yankees to a 6-2 victory in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Rays on Thursday.

Urshela continues to be a surprisingly productive force for the Yankees, as he laced three more hits in this contest, including a second-inning two-run blast off Yonny Chirinos for his ninth long ball of the season. The 27-year-old has complemented the nine homers with solid all-around numbers, as he's now slashing .305/.354/.486 with 45 RBI, 40 runs scored and 17 doubles through 243 at-bats.