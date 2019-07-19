Yankees' Gio Urshela: Blasts ninth homer
Urshela went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI to help the Yankees to a 6-2 victory in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Rays on Thursday.
Urshela continues to be a surprisingly productive force for the Yankees, as he laced three more hits in this contest, including a second-inning two-run blast off Yonny Chirinos for his ninth long ball of the season. The 27-year-old has complemented the nine homers with solid all-around numbers, as he's now slashing .305/.354/.486 with 45 RBI, 40 runs scored and 17 doubles through 243 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...