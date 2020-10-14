Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Urshela won't require offseason surgery to address the existing bone spur the third baseman has in his right elbow, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Though Urshela was able to play through the bone spur after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sept. 15, he acknowledged shortly after his activation that offseason surgery could be needed. After posting an .826 OPS over the remainder of the regular season following his reinstatement, however, Urshela proved that the bone spur wasn't any hindrance at the plate. While rest and rehab won't necessarily resolve the elbow issue permanently, Urshela's 2021 outlook shouldn't be affected at all.