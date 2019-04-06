Urshela has been called up to the Yankees and signed to a Major League contract, the club announced Saturday.

Thairo Estrada was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, as Urshela will now head to the big club with shortstop Troy Tulowitzski (calf) on the injured list. The 27-year-old has a .225/.274/.315 slash line over 466 career at-bats at the big-league level with the Indians and Blue Jays, and posted a .321/.345/.679 line for the Yankees over 28 at-bats in spring training.