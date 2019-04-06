Yankees' Gio Urshela: Called up Saturday
Urshela has been called up to the Yankees and signed to a Major League contract, the club announced Saturday.
Thairo Estrada was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, as Urshela will now head to the big club with shortstop Troy Tulowitzski (calf) on the injured list. The 27-year-old has a .225/.274/.315 slash line over 466 career at-bats at the big-league level with the Indians and Blue Jays, and posted a .321/.345/.679 line for the Yankees over 28 at-bats in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...