Urshela went 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI during Tuesda's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has two RBI in each of his past three games and registered his first four-hit game of the season. Urshela has a .308/.377/.519 slash line with six homers, 23 runs and 29 RBI through 38 games in 2020.