Urshela went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three runs in a 20-6 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Urshela returned to the starting nine after a minimum stay on the 10-day IL and demonstrated little rust, notching his second three-hit performance of the season. It was technically his fourth straight multi-hit game, though there was a 12-day pause since his previous contest due to the injury. Urshela is hitting a healthy .290/.376/.542 on the season.