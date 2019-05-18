Urshela went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Rays.

The Yankees entered the bottom of the ninth inning down by a run, but Luke Voit homered to tie the contest and Urshela was able to win it on an RBI single to center. The 27-year-old has been impressive at the dish this season in the Bronx, slashing .347/.398/.500 with 16 RBI over 34 games.