Urshela is on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Urshela is one of six confirmed positive cases for the Yankees coming out of the All-Star break. He'll be out for at least 10 days and will need to clear the health and safety protocols before being able to rejoin the team. DJ LeMahieu figures to see more action at third base in Urshela's absence, which should lead to more opportunities at the keystone for Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade.