Urshela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Urshela's 424-foot blast off Jesus Luzardo broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning and helped put an end to the Athletics' seven-game winning streak. The long ball was the fourth of the month for Urshela, who has compiled a stellar .902 OPS through 16 games in June.