Urshela went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to Toronto.

Urshela slugged a 424-foot blast to center field in the sixth inning to notch his sixth home run in his last five games. Since the start of July, the 27-year-old is hitting .356 with 11 homers and 23 RBI in 101 at-bats. Over that span, he has collected 36 hits, 23 of which have gone for extra bases.

